Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 27, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, MUFG, TSLA, PLTR, TLRY, AMZN, QQQ, IONQ, NIO, CCL, CHPT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 49.63 to 14,595.46. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 43,586,811 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.29 at $34.78, with 2,303,893 shares traded. This represents a 116.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.17 at $20.93, with 2,222,138 shares traded. This represents a 27.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) is +0.0626 at $8.70, with 1,371,049 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MUFG is in the "strong buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.04 at $245.16, with 1,059,891 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 92.51% of the target price of $265.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.1 at $14.06, with 658,754 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 93.73% of the target price of $15.



Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.09 at $2.49, with 493,424 shares traded.TLRY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/4/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a -8 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.26 at $125.72, with 408,454 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.07 at $355.28, with 404,354 shares traded. This represents a 39.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.15 at $13.25, with 396,288 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 73.61% of the target price of $18.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.01 at $8.42, with 380,210 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 66.04% of the target price of $12.75.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.09 at $13.85, with 344,225 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending May 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.02. CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/29/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.75 per share, which represents a -58 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) is +0.2 at $5.05, with 307,635 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

