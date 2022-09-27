Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 27, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, CMCSA, QQQ, VZ, DXC, EQ, AMD, NET, AMC, BMY, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 173.18 to 11,427.29. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 56,055,243 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.89 at $21.91, with 9,520,405 shares traded. This represents a 7.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -2.39 at $54.58, with 4,537,657 shares traded. This represents a 93.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.31 at $31.20, with 1,637,148 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +3.89 at $278.26, with 1,595,318 shares traded. This represents a 3.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.27 at $39.20, with 1,496,019 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



DXC Technology Company (DXC) is +0.18 at $23.75, with 1,348,982 shares traded. DXC's current last sale is 69.85% of the target price of $34.



Equillium, Inc. (EQ) is +0.26 at $2.19, with 1,002,669 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for EQ is 23.969126; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +1.2 at $67.50, with 980,909 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is +1.75 at $55.53, with 820,992 shares traded. NET's current last sale is 70.29% of the target price of $79.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.27 at $7.10, with 594,880 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.45 at $70.60, with 535,730 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 88.25% of the target price of $80.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.58 at $18.20, with 501,885 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

