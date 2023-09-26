Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 26, 2023 : IMVT, SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, ROIV, SIRI, NIO, CRH, PLTR, IONQ, FSR, BEKE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -66.21 to 14,702.69. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 34,671,765 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) is +9.72 at $30.00, with 3,717,180 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IMVT is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.29 at $20.47, with 3,075,217 shares traded. This represents a 24.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.48 at $35.62, with 2,414,072 shares traded. This represents a 121.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.73 at $245.26, with 1,169,021 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 92.55% of the target price of $265.



Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) is +1.59 at $11.80, with 1,037,461 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ROIV is in the "buy range".



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is -0.26 at $3.75, with 739,488 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SIRI is 13.265634; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.12 at $8.23, with 466,081 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 64.55% of the target price of $12.75.



CRH PLC (CRH) is -0.31 at $56.04, with 420,844 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRH is in the "strong buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.1199 at $14.10, with 396,519 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 94% of the target price of $15.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.0413 at $13.37, with 306,753 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 74.27% of the target price of $18.



Fisker Inc. (FSR) is +0.29 at $5.60, with 225,072 shares traded. FSR's current last sale is 58.95% of the target price of $9.5.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -0.87 at $14.66, with 208,814 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.