Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 26, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, LVTX, TSLA, QQQ, KO, AMC, XPEV, AAPL, NIO, F, ATCO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -45.24 to 11,266. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 39,235,274 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.2399 at $21.07, with 7,056,696 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.65 at $56.91, with 5,359,607 shares traded. This represents a 102.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) is +2.8599 at $5.26, with 2,205,096 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LVTX is in the "strong buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -4.06 at $271.27, with 1,226,221 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.91. TSLA's current last sale is 81.38% of the target price of $333.333.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.97 at $274.54, with 1,143,807 shares traded. This represents a 1.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.27 at $58.33, with 1,056,255 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.29 at $7.70, with 686,629 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 154% of the target price of $5.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.51 at $14.22, with 669,415 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.51 at $149.92, with 523,717 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.13 at $17.77, with 497,760 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.12 at $12.19, with 376,128 shares traded. F's current last sale is 71.71% of the target price of $17.



Atlas Corp. (ATCO) is +0.904 at $14.42, with 363,513 shares traded. ATCO's current last sale is 94.74% of the target price of $15.225.

