Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 25, 2023 : NIO, SQQQ, OKE, TQQQ, TSLA, TSLL, QQQ, PLTR, TLT, IONQ, XPEV, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -30.1 to 14,671. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 27,439,217 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.48 at $8.05, with 4,691,061 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 63.14% of the target price of $12.75.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.18 at $20.65, with 3,812,633 shares traded. This represents a 26.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) is -0.29 at $65.90, with 3,633,104 shares traded. OKE's current last sale is 90.27% of the target price of $73.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.315 at $35.31, with 2,290,269 shares traded. This represents a 119.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -4.18 at $240.70, with 2,129,637 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 90.83% of the target price of $265.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.4 at $14.59, with 1,207,204 shares traded. This represents a 214.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.01 at $356.90, with 829,739 shares traded. This represents a 40.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.21 at $13.92, with 748,946 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 92.8% of the target price of $15.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -1.181 at $90.25, with 631,662 shares traded. This represents a -.46% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.09 at $13.19, with 489,049 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 73.28% of the target price of $18.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.04 at $16.40, with 480,414 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 96.19% of the target price of $17.05.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.16 at $86.14, with 266,876 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

