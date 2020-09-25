Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 25, 2020 : AAPL, SQQQ, CCL, PENN, TATT, ERIC, TSLA, LFC, NIO, NCLH, GE, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 18.64 to 10,915.11. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 12,207,675 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.47 at $108.69, with 1,246,324 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.21 at $27.36, with 1,188,678 shares traded. This represents a 39.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.62 at $14.36, with 1,045,612 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 89.75% of the target price of $16.



Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) is -1.93 at $62.05, with 979,361 shares traded. PENN's current last sale is 94.02% of the target price of $66.



TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) is +2.13 at $6.15, with 885,250 shares traded.



Ericsson (ERIC) is -0.1001 at $10.39, with 812,715 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ERIC is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +8.71 at $396.50, with 743,444 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.17. TSLA's current last sale is 134.41% of the target price of $295.



China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) is -0.024 at $11.14, with 736,869 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LFC is in the "strong buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.3 at $18.15, with 530,635 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 129.64% of the target price of $14.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +0.7 at $15.33, with 430,212 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 95.81% of the target price of $16.



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.02 at $6.07, with 405,638 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.0001 at $6.66, with 182,149 shares traded. F's current last sale is 83.25% of the target price of $8.

