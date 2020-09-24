Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 24, 2020 : SPI, SBE, SQQQ, AAPL, NKLA, TSLA, QQQ, SOL, NIO, KODK, NOK, GE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -120.96 to 10,712.37. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 16,099,180 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is +7.07 at $21.07, with 2,506,924 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) is +0.87 at $13.05, with 1,720,308 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.74 at $28.74, with 1,394,740 shares traded. This represents a 47.01% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.52 at $105.60, with 1,182,421 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is -2 at $19.15, with 1,143,838 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 42.56% of the target price of $45.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -12.36 at $368.00, with 1,110,920 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.17. TSLA's current last sale is 124.75% of the target price of $295.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.461 at $261.70, with 990,681 shares traded. This represents a 58.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Renesola Ltd. (SOL) is +0.2 at $2.30, with 937,024 shares traded. SOL's current last sale is 72.44% of the target price of $3.175.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.35 at $17.61, with 652,550 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 125.79% of the target price of $14.



Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is -0.58 at $8.35, with 385,226 shares traded.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.0199 at $3.86, with 356,386 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 77.2% of the target price of $5.



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.02 at $6.13, with 306,885 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

