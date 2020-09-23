Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 23, 2020 : SPI, MNOV, TSLA, ALKS, AAPL, EQNR, WVE, ESTC, GE, ET, NIO, MPLX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -22.23 to 11,164.14. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,151,386 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is +2.1025 at $3.15, with 6,611,908 shares traded.



MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) is +1.659 at $7.20, with 3,631,377 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MNOV is 15.187859; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -19 at $405.23, with 2,250,835 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.17. TSLA's current last sale is 137.37% of the target price of $295.



Alkermes plc (ALKS) is unchanged at $17.16, with 2,247,165 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ALKS is 10.184314; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.42 at $111.39, with 1,324,565 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Equinor ASA (EQNR) is -0.03 at $14.99, with 1,218,432 shares traded. EQNR's current last sale is 81.03% of the target price of $18.5.



WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) is -4.91 at $10.93, with 1,086,004 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WVE is in the "buy range".



Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is -3.52 at $104.76, with 750,150 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.4. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ESTC is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.04 at $6.29, with 646,750 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.04 at $5.86, with 613,539 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.16 at $19.07, with 552,214 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 136.21% of the target price of $14.



MPLX LP (MPLX) is unchanged at $16.83, with 383,157 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MPLX is in the "buy range".

