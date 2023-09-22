Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 22, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, NIO, ATVI, TSLA, QQQ, IONQ, PLTR, TSLL, XPEV, BABA, ING

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 106.93 to 14,801.17. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 40,052,568 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.74 at $36.34, with 4,351,835 shares traded. This represents a 125.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.42 at $20.06, with 3,531,464 shares traded. This represents a 22.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.33 at $8.78, with 1,837,143 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 68.86% of the target price of $12.75.



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is +1.77 at $94.12, with 1,813,212 shares traded. ATVI's current last sale is 99.07% of the target price of $95.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.2799 at $257.98, with 1,212,221 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 97.35% of the target price of $265.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.48 at $360.34, with 1,201,126 shares traded. This represents a 41.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.62 at $14.15, with 666,837 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 78.61% of the target price of $18.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.25 at $14.25, with 629,238 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 95% of the target price of $15.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.2 at $16.22, with 627,402 shares traded. This represents a 249.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.05 at $16.94, with 626,017 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 99.35% of the target price of $17.05.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.7 at $87.81, with 612,523 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



ING Group, N.V. (ING) is -0.66 at $13.29, with 236,148 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ING is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.