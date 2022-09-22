Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 22, 2022 : SPRO, TQQQ, SQQQ, QQQ, HOOD, TSLA, XPEV, NIO, CCL, PLTR, F, GCP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 13.17 to 11,650.96. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 64,527,393 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) is +1.2783 at $2.10, with 34,904,228 shares traded. SPRO's current last sale is 42% of the target price of $5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.05 at $23.29, with 8,382,979 shares traded. This represents a 9.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.1299 at $51.65, with 6,426,187 shares traded. This represents a 83.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.06 at $283.62, with 1,297,414 shares traded. This represents a 5.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is +0.9 at $10.82, with 872,106 shares traded. HOOD's current last sale is 108.2% of the target price of $10.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.3 at $303.10, with 863,369 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.91. TSLA's current last sale is 93.31% of the target price of $324.833.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.08 at $14.17, with 777,050 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.4 at $18.70, with 670,070 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.06 at $9.77, with 557,116 shares traded.CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/29/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a -175 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.11 at $7.80, with 421,887 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 70.91% of the target price of $11.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.11 at $13.16, with 380,085 shares traded. F's current last sale is 77.41% of the target price of $17.



GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) is +0.38 at $31.99, with 289,786 shares traded. GCP's current last sale is 99.97% of the target price of $32.

