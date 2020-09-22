Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 22, 2020 : AAPL, GME, TSLA, NNOX, SQQQ, AAL, GE, CCL, NIO, BILI, KODK, NCLH

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 87.01 to 11,067.23. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 13,963,772 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.52 at $111.60, with 2,074,807 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +2 at $10.75, with 1,737,586 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.65. GME's current last sale is 165.38% of the target price of $6.5.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -19.89 at $429.50, with 1,425,873 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.17. TSLA's current last sale is 145.59% of the target price of $295.



NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NNOX) is -5.3 at $23.53, with 905,491 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NNOX is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.46 at $26.65, with 750,127 shares traded. This represents a 36.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.05 at $12.26, with 639,920 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 122.6% of the target price of $10.



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.05 at $6.40, with 561,787 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.01 at $14.28, with 537,051 shares traded.CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/24/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -2.22 per share, which represents a 263 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.23 at $18.58, with 528,595 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 132.71% of the target price of $14.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is +1.13 at $44.22, with 488,651 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BILI is in the "buy range".



Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is -0.37 at $10.12, with 330,895 shares traded.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +0.15 at $15.14, with 255,252 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 94.63% of the target price of $16.

