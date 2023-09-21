Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 21, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, QQQ, TLT, NIO, KVUE, TSLL, PLTR, DXC, IONQ, PBR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -191.75 to 14,778.17. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 83,778,617 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.66 at $20.02, with 5,739,806 shares traded. This represents a 22.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.245 at $36.51, with 3,398,513 shares traded. This represents a 126.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -5.4739 at $257.12, with 1,983,444 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 97.02% of the target price of $265.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.8 at $360.74, with 1,554,940 shares traded. This represents a 41.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -1.49 at $91.60, with 1,309,596 shares traded. This represents a -.27% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.24 at $8.58, with 1,254,271 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 67.29% of the target price of $12.75.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is -0.04 at $20.85, with 1,200,647 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KVUE is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.53 at $16.16, with 1,192,801 shares traded. This represents a 248.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.41 at $14.33, with 894,904 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 95.53% of the target price of $15.



DXC Technology Company (DXC) is -0.29 at $20.26, with 600,458 shares traded. DXC's current last sale is 81.04% of the target price of $25.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.54 at $14.26, with 581,652 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 79.22% of the target price of $18.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is -0.16 at $15.17, with 298,467 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PBR is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.