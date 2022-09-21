Pre-Market
SQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 21, 2022 : SQQQ, TQQQ, XRAY, CCL, GILD, F, QQQ, SYRS, XPEV, FREY, IPOF, KR

Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 32.05 to 11,883.59. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 18,308,920 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.24 at $48.84, with 2,562,396 shares traded. This represents a 73.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.11 at $24.70, with 2,489,178 shares traded. This represents a 15.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is unchanged at $30.84, with 1,642,847 shares traded.XRAY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/22/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.54 per share, which represents a 71 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.11 at $10.31, with 669,702 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 76.37% of the target price of $13.5.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is unchanged at $64.58, with 648,270 shares traded. GILD's current last sale is 88.47% of the target price of $73.

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.13 at $13.22, with 522,855 shares traded. F's current last sale is 77.76% of the target price of $17.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.43 at $289.16, with 501,444 shares traded. This represents a 7.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) is +0.31 at $6.50, with 425,715 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SYRS is 13.02602; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.03 at $15.96, with 351,351 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".

FREYR Battery (FREY) is +1 at $14.14, with 319,272 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FREY is in the "buy range".

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) is +0.01 at $10.00, with 304,335 shares traded.

Kroger Company (The) (KR) is +0.09 at $47.01, with 274,866 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. KR's current last sale is 87.06% of the target price of $54.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SQQQTQQQXRAYCCLGILDFQQQSYRSXPEVFREYIPOFK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular