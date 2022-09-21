Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 21, 2022 : SQQQ, TQQQ, XRAY, CCL, GILD, F, QQQ, SYRS, XPEV, FREY, IPOF, KR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 32.05 to 11,883.59. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 18,308,920 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.24 at $48.84, with 2,562,396 shares traded. This represents a 73.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.11 at $24.70, with 2,489,178 shares traded. This represents a 15.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is unchanged at $30.84, with 1,642,847 shares traded.XRAY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/22/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.54 per share, which represents a 71 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.11 at $10.31, with 669,702 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 76.37% of the target price of $13.5.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is unchanged at $64.58, with 648,270 shares traded. GILD's current last sale is 88.47% of the target price of $73.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.13 at $13.22, with 522,855 shares traded. F's current last sale is 77.76% of the target price of $17.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.43 at $289.16, with 501,444 shares traded. This represents a 7.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) is +0.31 at $6.50, with 425,715 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SYRS is 13.02602; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.03 at $15.96, with 351,351 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



FREYR Battery (FREY) is +1 at $14.14, with 319,272 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FREY is in the "buy range".



Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) is +0.01 at $10.00, with 304,335 shares traded.



Kroger Company (The) (KR) is +0.09 at $47.01, with 274,866 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. KR's current last sale is 87.06% of the target price of $54.

