Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 21, 2020 : NKLA, AAPL, SQQQ, TSLA, KODK, QQQ, AAL, NIO, PIC, BAC, CCL, GE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -182.29 to 10,754.69. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 25,356,536 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is -9.54 at $24.65, with 5,190,903 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 50.31% of the target price of $49.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -2.87 at $103.97, with 3,864,463 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.24 at $28.72, with 2,402,830 shares traded. This represents a 46.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +8.96 at $451.11, with 2,250,441 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.2. TSLA's current last sale is 152.92% of the target price of $295.



Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is -1.71 at $10.40, with 1,589,730 shares traded.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -4.0818 at $262.40, with 1,360,978 shares traded. This represents a 59.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.39 at $12.80, with 1,257,968 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 128% of the target price of $10.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.4701 at $18.94, with 1,253,136 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 135.29% of the target price of $14.



Pivotal Investment Corporation II (PIC) is +0.5 at $12.60, with 1,019,724 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.94 at $24.27, with 921,670 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 89.89% of the target price of $27.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.64 at $14.67, with 852,582 shares traded.CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/24/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -2.22 per share, which represents a 263 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.19 at $6.69, with 749,967 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

