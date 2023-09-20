News & Insights

Pre-Market
NIO

Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 20, 2023 : NIO, EXAI, SPRY, SQQQ, AMZN, TQQQ, MU, PINS, ORCL, XPEV, IONQ, PLTR

September 20, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 20.82 to 15,212.05. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 25,218,522 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.2393 at $8.79, with 10,387,979 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 68.94% of the target price of $12.75.

Exscientia Plc (EXAI) is +1.49 at $6.55, with 3,225,706 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for EXAI is 9.767604; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY) is -3.285 at $3.32, with 3,015,745 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SPRY is 16.297269; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.1178 at $18.45, with 1,960,177 shares traded. This represents a 12.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.47 at $138.10, with 1,210,705 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.2486 at $39.71, with 1,171,573 shares traded. This represents a 146.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +0.3 at $71.01, with 632,679 shares traded.MU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/27/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.33 per share, which represents a 136 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +1.16 at $27.37, with 438,002 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 85.53% of the target price of $32.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +0.36 at $113.13, with 317,390 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.08. ORCL's current last sale is 85.7% of the target price of $132.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.15 at $17.64, with 257,704 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 103.46% of the target price of $17.05.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.17 at $15.95, with 252,673 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 88.61% of the target price of $18.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.04 at $15.19, with 229,643 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 101.27% of the target price of $15.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

NIO
EXAI
SPRY
SQQQ
AMZN
TQQQ
MU
PINS
ORCL
XPEV
IONQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.