Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 20, 2023 : NIO, EXAI, SPRY, SQQQ, AMZN, TQQQ, MU, PINS, ORCL, XPEV, IONQ, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 20.82 to 15,212.05. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 25,218,522 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.2393 at $8.79, with 10,387,979 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 68.94% of the target price of $12.75.



Exscientia Plc (EXAI) is +1.49 at $6.55, with 3,225,706 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for EXAI is 9.767604; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY) is -3.285 at $3.32, with 3,015,745 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SPRY is 16.297269; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.1178 at $18.45, with 1,960,177 shares traded. This represents a 12.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.47 at $138.10, with 1,210,705 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.2486 at $39.71, with 1,171,573 shares traded. This represents a 146.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +0.3 at $71.01, with 632,679 shares traded.MU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/27/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.33 per share, which represents a 136 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +1.16 at $27.37, with 438,002 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 85.53% of the target price of $32.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +0.36 at $113.13, with 317,390 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.08. ORCL's current last sale is 85.7% of the target price of $132.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.15 at $17.64, with 257,704 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 103.46% of the target price of $17.05.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.17 at $15.95, with 252,673 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 88.61% of the target price of $18.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.04 at $15.19, with 229,643 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 101.27% of the target price of $15.

