Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 20, 2022 : CHNG, IPOF, TQQQ, SQQQ, CSX, IPOD, F, QQQ, CCL, NET, OKTA, MRO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -71.41 to 11,881.86. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,832,080 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is +1.87 at $27.34, with 8,174,703 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CHNG is 8.533425; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) is -0.01 at $10.01, with 5,617,118 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.64 at $24.55, with 4,697,887 shares traded. This represents a 15.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.25 at $49.17, with 4,190,816 shares traded. This represents a 74.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $29.88, with 3,251,170 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (IPOD) is -0.02 at $10.01, with 1,398,525 shares traded.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.71 at $14.22, with 1,141,608 shares traded. F's current last sale is 83.65% of the target price of $17.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.52 at $288.53, with 932,694 shares traded. This represents a 7.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is unchanged at $10.78, with 818,990 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 79.85% of the target price of $13.5.



Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is -1.1499 at $60.05, with 794,021 shares traded. NET's current last sale is 79.01% of the target price of $76.



Okta, Inc. (OKTA) is -0.71 at $58.20, with 683,837 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.34. OKTA's current last sale is 58.2% of the target price of $100.



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -0.04 at $25.89, with 595,163 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.27. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.