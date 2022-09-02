Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 2, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, HOLI, BBBY, QQQ, TSLA, NIO, SNN, MMM, CCL, SNAP, NOK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 67.25 to 12,341.87. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 16,840,742 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.03 at $27.87, with 3,277,551 shares traded. This represents a 30.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.03 at $45.29, with 2,330,499 shares traded. This represents a 60.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (HOLI) is +3.64 at $20.60, with 1,498,908 shares traded.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -0.3 at $8.41, with 997,482 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 210.25% of the target price of $4.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.19 at $299.59, with 813,729 shares traded. This represents a 11.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.33 at $278.49, with 482,675 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.09. TSLA's current last sale is 87.85% of the target price of $317.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.28 at $18.51, with 411,505 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/7/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022.



Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (SNN) is +0.14 at $24.85, with 338,273 shares traded. SNN's current last sale is 72.03% of the target price of $34.5.



3M Company (MMM) is -0.13 at $125.50, with 302,398 shares traded. MMM's current last sale is 86.85% of the target price of $144.5.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is unchanged at $9.35, with 267,385 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 69.26% of the target price of $13.5.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.1 at $11.54, with 264,388 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 85.48% of the target price of $13.5.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.02 at $5.00, with 219,110 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

