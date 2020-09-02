Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 2, 2020 : M, DKNG, AAPL, FEAC, NIO, RKT, AMC, SQQQ, TSLA, IQ, OPK, NOK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 138.14 to 12,431. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 23,681,682 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Macy's Inc (M) is +0.37 at $7.38, with 3,284,224 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Macy’s, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is +4.97 at $41.90, with 3,033,669 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DKNG is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +3.3797 at $137.56, with 2,482,982 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (FEAC) is +1.0501 at $12.05, with 2,415,418 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.55 at $20.67, with 2,200,384 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 147.64% of the target price of $14.



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is +2.1498 at $32.86, with 1,920,692 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Rocket Companies Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Date



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.86 at $6.93, with 1,396,514 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 173.25% of the target price of $4.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.6901 at $19.55, with 1,395,672 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +5.2501 at $480.30, with 1,143,930 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 218.32% of the target price of $220.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.03 at $22.76, with 902,198 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.5. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IQ is 7.921671; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Opko Health, Inc. (OPK) is +0.03 at $3.17, with 846,034 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for OPK is 10.917422; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.04 at $4.77, with 609,292 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

