Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 19, 2023 : NIO, TQQQ, SQQQ, LLYVK, TSLA, TSLL, ARM, CCL, IONQ, PLTR, BTE, EPD

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -7.83 to 15,217.54. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 40,773,408 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.55 at $9.76, with 2,557,646 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 76.55% of the target price of $12.75.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.01 at $39.85, with 1,072,016 shares traded. This represents a 147.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.02 at $18.77, with 1,045,835 shares traded. This represents a 14.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Liberty Media Corporation (LLYVK) is unchanged at $31.85, with 797,662 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LLYVK is in the "strong buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.1011 at $265.38, with 778,613 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 100.14% of the target price of $265.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.0126 at $16.96, with 563,928 shares traded. This represents a 265.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Arm Holdings plc (ARM) is -2.63 at $55.37, with 552,605 shares traded.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.24 at $15.28, with 367,059 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending May 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.02. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.25 at $16.41, with 264,544 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 91.17% of the target price of $18.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.02 at $15.44, with 246,287 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 102.93% of the target price of $15.



Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) is -0.11 at $4.22, with 197,091 shares traded. BTE's current last sale is 76.04% of the target price of $5.55.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is +0.06 at $27.10, with 166,033 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EPD is in the "buy range".

