Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 19, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, SNTI, BLUE, PRPL, QQQ, NIO, NOK, KGC, DNA, AMC, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -81.46 to 11,779.92. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,918,533 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.57 at $24.03, with 4,903,071 shares traded. This represents a 12.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.09 at $50.21, with 3,908,383 shares traded. This represents a 78.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Senti Biosciences, Inc. (SNTI) is +0.82 at $2.42, with 2,987,259 shares traded.



bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is +0.42 at $6.76, with 2,274,521 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.35. BLUE's current last sale is 84.5% of the target price of $8.



Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) is +1.06 at $3.85, with 2,262,747 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PRPL is 7.225474; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.2714 at $286.53, with 700,657 shares traded. This represents a 6.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.35 at $19.80, with 629,087 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.1 at $4.53, with 318,420 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is +0.03 at $3.32, with 310,762 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".



Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) is -0.05 at $2.94, with 264,414 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DNA is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.07 at $8.91, with 244,377 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 178.2% of the target price of $5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.14 at $7.64, with 205,524 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 69.45% of the target price of $11.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.