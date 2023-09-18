Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 18, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, MMP, TSLA, ARM, CNHI, NVDA, AAPL, PLTR, NIO, IONQ, JOBY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -36.68 to 15,165.72. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 48,236,284 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.13 at $18.95, with 2,764,970 shares traded. This represents a 15.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.3 at $39.45, with 2,504,629 shares traded. This represents a 145.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) is -0.13 at $68.10, with 1,650,472 shares traded. MMP's current last sale is 108.1% of the target price of $63.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.67 at $271.72, with 1,440,233 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 102.54% of the target price of $265.



Arm Holdings plc (ARM) is -2.44 at $58.31, with 1,114,496 shares traded.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is +0.05 at $13.53, with 1,063,627 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNHI is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -9.0482 at $429.95, with 785,008 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.23 at $175.24, with 761,855 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.21 at $15.12, with 679,493 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 120.96% of the target price of $12.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.06 at $10.37, with 383,583 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 81.33% of the target price of $12.75.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.1445 at $16.94, with 308,517 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 94.09% of the target price of $18.



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.11 at $6.65, with 205,760 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 83.13% of the target price of $8.

