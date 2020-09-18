Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 18, 2020 : KODK, PIC, AAPL, TSLA, NIO, WMB, GE, QQQ, PLAY, CCL, SQQQ, TQQQ
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 75.34 to 11,156.29. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 11,685,066 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is +0.66 at $11.36, with 3,750,849 shares traded.
Pivotal Investment Corporation II (PIC) is +2.225 at $12.81, with 3,401,992 shares traded.
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.11 at $110.45, with 2,042,754 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +19.07 at $442.50, with 1,735,217 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.18. TSLA's current last sale is 150% of the target price of $295.
NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.43 at $19.73, with 1,650,357 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 140.93% of the target price of $14.
Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) is unchanged at $21.31, with 818,914 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMB is in the "buy range".
General Electric Company (GE) is -0.07 at $6.98, with 732,672 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.24 at $271.56, with 707,446 shares traded. This represents a 64.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) is +1.15 at $15.27, with 649,545 shares traded. PLAY's current last sale is 82.54% of the target price of $18.5.
Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.31 at $15.93, with 562,466 shares traded.CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/24/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -2.21 per share, which represents a 263 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.35 at $26.07, with 528,386 shares traded. This represents a 33.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.5901 at $122.75, with 367,375 shares traded. This represents a 280.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore Pre-MarketExplore
Most Popular
- Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 14, 2020 : IMMU, NIO, NKLA, ORCL, AAPL, TSLA, SQQQ, NVDA, GE, SPAQ, NOK, GME
- Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 17, 2020 : CMD, APOG
- Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 15, 2020 : IPOB, MRNS, TSLA, CCL, AAPL, NKLA, NIO, NOK, ABUS, QQQ, SBSW, NCLH
- Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 16, 2020 : KODK, TSLA, AAPL, QQQ, NFH, GE, INO, NIO, NKLA, SQQQ, CCL, IPOB