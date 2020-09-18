Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 18, 2020 : KODK, PIC, AAPL, TSLA, NIO, WMB, GE, QQQ, PLAY, CCL, SQQQ, TQQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 75.34 to 11,156.29. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 11,685,066 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is +0.66 at $11.36, with 3,750,849 shares traded.



Pivotal Investment Corporation II (PIC) is +2.225 at $12.81, with 3,401,992 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.11 at $110.45, with 2,042,754 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +19.07 at $442.50, with 1,735,217 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.18. TSLA's current last sale is 150% of the target price of $295.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.43 at $19.73, with 1,650,357 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 140.93% of the target price of $14.



Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) is unchanged at $21.31, with 818,914 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMB is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.07 at $6.98, with 732,672 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.24 at $271.56, with 707,446 shares traded. This represents a 64.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) is +1.15 at $15.27, with 649,545 shares traded. PLAY's current last sale is 82.54% of the target price of $18.5.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.31 at $15.93, with 562,466 shares traded.CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/24/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -2.21 per share, which represents a 263 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.35 at $26.07, with 528,386 shares traded. This represents a 33.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.5901 at $122.75, with 367,375 shares traded. This represents a 280.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.

