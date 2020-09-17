Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 17, 2020 : AAPL, GE, SQQQ, KODK, TSLA, QQQ, INO, NIO, RIGL, CCL, SBE, SNOW
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -221.59 to 11,026.01. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 21,228,194 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -2.05 at $110.08, with 3,033,139 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
General Electric Company (GE) is +0.15 at $6.90, with 2,676,723 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.42 at $26.70, with 2,235,643 shares traded. This represents a 36.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is +0.31 at $8.82, with 2,184,765 shares traded.
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -21.31 at $420.45, with 1,801,280 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.18. TSLA's current last sale is 142.53% of the target price of $295.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -5.25 at $269.36, with 1,674,710 shares traded. This represents a 63.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is -1.52 at $17.00, with 1,104,342 shares traded. INO's current last sale is 106.25% of the target price of $16.
NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.62 at $18.39, with 1,084,945 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 131.36% of the target price of $14.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) is +0.35 at $2.85, with 981,116 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIGL is in the "strong buy range".
Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.61 at $15.85, with 726,424 shares traded.CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/24/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -2.21 per share, which represents a 263 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) is +0.6 at $13.90, with 559,840 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is -15.93 at $238.00, with 382,535 shares traded.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore Pre-MarketExplore
Most Popular
- Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 14, 2020 : IMMU, NIO, NKLA, ORCL, AAPL, TSLA, SQQQ, NVDA, GE, SPAQ, NOK, GME
- Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 11, 2020 : KR
- Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 17, 2020 : CMD, APOG
- Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 15, 2020 : IPOB, MRNS, TSLA, CCL, AAPL, NKLA, NIO, NOK, ABUS, QQQ, SBSW, NCLH