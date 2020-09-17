Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 17, 2020 : AAPL, GE, SQQQ, KODK, TSLA, QQQ, INO, NIO, RIGL, CCL, SBE, SNOW

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -221.59 to 11,026.01. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 21,228,194 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -2.05 at $110.08, with 3,033,139 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.15 at $6.90, with 2,676,723 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.42 at $26.70, with 2,235,643 shares traded. This represents a 36.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is +0.31 at $8.82, with 2,184,765 shares traded.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -21.31 at $420.45, with 1,801,280 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.18. TSLA's current last sale is 142.53% of the target price of $295.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -5.25 at $269.36, with 1,674,710 shares traded. This represents a 63.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is -1.52 at $17.00, with 1,104,342 shares traded. INO's current last sale is 106.25% of the target price of $16.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.62 at $18.39, with 1,084,945 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 131.36% of the target price of $14.



Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) is +0.35 at $2.85, with 981,116 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIGL is in the "strong buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.61 at $15.85, with 726,424 shares traded.CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/24/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -2.21 per share, which represents a 263 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) is +0.6 at $13.90, with 559,840 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is -15.93 at $238.00, with 382,535 shares traded.

