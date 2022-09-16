Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 16, 2022 : SQQQ, TQQQ, AAOI, FDX, QQQ, TSLA, AAPL, NIO, UBER, NOK, AMPX, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -130.28 to 11,797.21. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 27,927,254 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.74 at $49.88, with 4,371,786 shares traded. This represents a 77.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.89 at $24.20, with 3,903,991 shares traded. This represents a 13.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) is +0.6101 at $3.11, with 1,446,023 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AAOI is 17.104671; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



FedEx Corporation (FDX) is -41.75 at $163.12, with 1,187,774 shares traded.FDX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/22/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 5.06 per share, which represents a 437 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.44 at $287.66, with 1,073,128 shares traded. This represents a 6.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.65 at $300.10, with 606,218 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.91. TSLA's current last sale is 92.39% of the target price of $324.833.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.76 at $150.61, with 591,297 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.23 at $21.28, with 491,264 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -1.22 at $31.91, with 441,721 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.13 at $4.74, with 414,937 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX) is +8.4001 at $18.40, with 370,456 shares traded.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.25 at $10.67, with 367,020 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 79.04% of the target price of $13.5.

