Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 16, 2020 : KODK, TSLA, AAPL, QQQ, NFH, GE, INO, NIO, NKLA, SQQQ, CCL, IPOB

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 38.05 to 11,476.92. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 13,833,375 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is +3.2 at $9.43, with 15,593,952 shares traded.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.26 at $446.50, with 2,244,920 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.14. TSLA's current last sale is 151.36% of the target price of $295.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.09 at $115.45, with 1,623,608 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.55 at $280.61, with 1,137,181 shares traded. This represents a 70.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) is -0.31 at $7.70, with 1,130,000 shares traded.



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.02 at $6.08, with 1,104,434 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is +1.54 at $15.17, with 1,047,529 shares traded. INO's current last sale is 94.81% of the target price of $16.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.21 at $19.40, with 1,021,991 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 138.57% of the target price of $14.



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is -2.02 at $30.81, with 747,526 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 62.88% of the target price of $49.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.4 at $23.70, with 620,773 shares traded. This represents a 21.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.26 at $16.19, with 403,373 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 101.19% of the target price of $16.



Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB) is -1.41 at $16.15, with 396,056 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

