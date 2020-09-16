Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 16, 2020 : KODK, TSLA, AAPL, QQQ, NFH, GE, INO, NIO, NKLA, SQQQ, CCL, IPOB
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 38.05 to 11,476.92. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 13,833,375 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is +3.2 at $9.43, with 15,593,952 shares traded.
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.26 at $446.50, with 2,244,920 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.14. TSLA's current last sale is 151.36% of the target price of $295.
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.09 at $115.45, with 1,623,608 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.55 at $280.61, with 1,137,181 shares traded. This represents a 70.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.
New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) is -0.31 at $7.70, with 1,130,000 shares traded.
General Electric Company (GE) is -0.02 at $6.08, with 1,104,434 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is +1.54 at $15.17, with 1,047,529 shares traded. INO's current last sale is 94.81% of the target price of $16.
NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.21 at $19.40, with 1,021,991 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 138.57% of the target price of $14.
Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is -2.02 at $30.81, with 747,526 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 62.88% of the target price of $49.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.4 at $23.70, with 620,773 shares traded. This represents a 21.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.26 at $16.19, with 403,373 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 101.19% of the target price of $16.
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB) is -1.41 at $16.15, with 396,056 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore Pre-MarketExplore
Most Popular
- Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 14, 2020 : IMMU, NIO, NKLA, ORCL, AAPL, TSLA, SQQQ, NVDA, GE, SPAQ, NOK, GME
- Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 11, 2020 : KR
- Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 8, 2020 : NKLA, TSLA, AAPL, CRBP, SQQQ, NIO, QQQ, GM, CCL, NOK, RKT, KCAC
- Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 10, 2020 : TSLA, AAPL, NKLA, NIO, SQQQ, STSA, QQQ, BABA, NOK, WORK, CCL, GME