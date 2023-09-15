Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 15, 2023 : ARM, IOVA, SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, NIO, F, TSLL, NOK, PFE, U, HLN

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -31.43 to 15,442.46. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 88,728,978 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Arm Holdings plc (ARM) is +0.84 at $64.43, with 4,647,578 shares traded.



Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is +0.925 at $5.57, with 1,915,001 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.06 at $17.94, with 1,895,746 shares traded. This represents a 9.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.12 at $41.78, with 1,532,385 shares traded. This represents a 159.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.11 at $278.15, with 1,269,737 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 104.96% of the target price of $265.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.27 at $10.65, with 846,750 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 83.53% of the target price of $12.75.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.1 at $12.52, with 713,525 shares traded. F's current last sale is 89.43% of the target price of $14.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.1999 at $18.32, with 573,819 shares traded. This represents a 294.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.07 at $3.95, with 553,921 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.1 at $34.25, with 441,344 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 76.97% of the target price of $44.5.



Unity Software Inc. (U) is +1.09 at $36.80, with 439,092 shares traded. U's current last sale is 80.88% of the target price of $45.5.



Haleon plc (HLN) is -0.04 at $8.21, with 304,225 shares traded. HLN's current last sale is 89.24% of the target price of $9.2.

