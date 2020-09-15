Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 15, 2020 : IPOB, MRNS, TSLA, CCL, AAPL, NKLA, NIO, NOK, ABUS, QQQ, SBSW, NCLH

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 143.22 to 11,420.98. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 19,670,865 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB) is +2.29 at $15.34, with 4,868,639 shares traded.



Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) is +1.33 at $3.44, with 4,254,968 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRNS is in the "strong buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +17.38 at $437.00, with 1,741,899 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.14. TSLA's current last sale is 145.67% of the target price of $300.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.52 at $17.33, with 1,679,273 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 108.31% of the target price of $16.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +2.2549 at $117.61, with 1,650,233 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.9. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is -2.51 at $33.28, with 1,072,074 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 67.92% of the target price of $49.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.33 at $19.06, with 982,896 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 136.14% of the target price of $14.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.11 at $4.20, with 533,841 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 84% of the target price of $5.



Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is +0.4 at $3.02, with 494,806 shares traded. ABUS's current last sale is 60.4% of the target price of $5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +3.15 at $278.31, with 466,842 shares traded. This represents a 68.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Sibayne Gold Limited (SBSW) is +0.82 at $13.65, with 327,724 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SBSW is in the "buy range".



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -0.09 at $17.70, with 309,512 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 110.63% of the target price of $16.

