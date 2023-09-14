Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 14, 2023 : AMC, SQQQ, TQQQ, PCG, DELL, TSLA, AAPL, NIO, NVDA, TSLL, PFE, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 43.32 to 15,391.85. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,050,138 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.43 at $8.67, with 3,433,338 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 50.26% of the target price of $17.25.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2492 at $18.05, with 3,054,626 shares traded. This represents a 10.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.58 at $41.52, with 1,844,957 shares traded. This represents a 157.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is +0.03 at $17.10, with 1,299,789 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is +0.29 at $70.74, with 1,139,595 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.23. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.66 at $272.96, with 1,006,968 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 103% of the target price of $265.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.51 at $174.72, with 694,202 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.13 at $10.20, with 642,574 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 80% of the target price of $12.75.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +5.03 at $459.88, with 632,366 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.14 at $17.81, with 628,111 shares traded. This represents a 283.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.07 at $34.15, with 627,614 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 76.74% of the target price of $44.5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.13 at $15.73, with 263,948 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 125.84% of the target price of $12.5.

