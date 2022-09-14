Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 14, 2022 : SQQQ, TQQQ, CSCO, ALT, QQQ, SOFI, NIO, F, SQ, CI, TWLO, ET

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 43.39 to 12,077.01. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 38,160,599 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.16 at $46.80, with 5,557,204 shares traded. This represents a 66.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.06 at $25.90, with 4,661,792 shares traded. This represents a 21.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.14 at $44.25, with 3,082,202 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. CSCO's current last sale is 83.49% of the target price of $53.



Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) is -11.22 at $9.16, with 2,679,032 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALT is in the "strong buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.3 at $294.00, with 1,347,124 shares traded. This represents a 9.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.21 at $6.05, with 1,279,516 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.04. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOFI is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.38 at $21.59, with 627,056 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.04 at $14.70, with 482,319 shares traded. F's current last sale is 86.47% of the target price of $17.



Block, Inc. (SQ) is -3.68 at $65.90, with 406,481 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SQ is in the "buy range".



Cigna Corporation (CI) is unchanged at $287.00, with 399,472 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CI is in the "buy range".



Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is +0.63 at $71.50, with 376,511 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TWLO is in the "buy range".



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.0782 at $11.76, with 309,230 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.