Pre-Market
IMMU

Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 14, 2020 : IMMU, NIO, NKLA, ORCL, AAPL, TSLA, SQQQ, NVDA, GE, SPAQ, NOK, GME

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 122.74 to 11,210.14. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,101,176 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) is +44.85 at $87.10, with 9,302,640 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IMMU is 24.036767; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.22 at $18.19, with 5,605,873 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 129.93% of the target price of $14.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is -0.29 at $31.84, with 4,217,247 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 64.98% of the target price of $49.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +3.99 at $60.99, with 3,674,671 shares traded. ORCL's current last sale is 101.65% of the target price of $60.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.75 at $113.75, with 1,769,895 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +7.88 at $380.60, with 794,244 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.14. TSLA's current last sale is 126.87% of the target price of $300.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.9 at $25.66, with 768,592 shares traded. This represents a 31.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +26.47 at $513.05, with 578,214 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.91. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

General Electric Company (GE) is +0.04 at $5.99, with 499,871 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp (SPAQ) is +1.35 at $16.53, with 419,036 shares traded.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.02 at $4.12, with 295,987 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 82.4% of the target price of $5.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +0.71 at $6.80, with 260,348 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.76. GME's current last sale is 113.33% of the target price of $6.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IMMU NIO NKLA ORCL AAPL TSLA SQQQ NVDA GE SPAQ NOK GM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Explore Pre-Market

    Explore

    Most Popular