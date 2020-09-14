Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 14, 2020 : IMMU, NIO, NKLA, ORCL, AAPL, TSLA, SQQQ, NVDA, GE, SPAQ, NOK, GME

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 122.74 to 11,210.14. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,101,176 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) is +44.85 at $87.10, with 9,302,640 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IMMU is 24.036767; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.22 at $18.19, with 5,605,873 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 129.93% of the target price of $14.



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is -0.29 at $31.84, with 4,217,247 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 64.98% of the target price of $49.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +3.99 at $60.99, with 3,674,671 shares traded. ORCL's current last sale is 101.65% of the target price of $60.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.75 at $113.75, with 1,769,895 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +7.88 at $380.60, with 794,244 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.14. TSLA's current last sale is 126.87% of the target price of $300.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.9 at $25.66, with 768,592 shares traded. This represents a 31.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +26.47 at $513.05, with 578,214 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.91. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.04 at $5.99, with 499,871 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp (SPAQ) is +1.35 at $16.53, with 419,036 shares traded.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.02 at $4.12, with 295,987 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 82.4% of the target price of $5.



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +0.71 at $6.80, with 260,348 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.76. GME's current last sale is 113.33% of the target price of $6.

