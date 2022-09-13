Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 13, 2022 : AKRO, TQQQ, SQQQ, ETNB, IQ, IS, QQQ, NIO, CCL, AMC, PLTR, C

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -286.61 to 12,453.11. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 50,511,609 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) is +13.85 at $26.12, with 7,123,342 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AKRO is 22.666054; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.69 at $31.62, with 4,084,168 shares traded. This represents a 48.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.8312 at $39.48, with 3,505,735 shares traded. This represents a 40.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



89bio, Inc. (ETNB) is +1.84 at $6.84, with 2,445,335 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.03. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ETNB is in the "strong buy range".



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.08 at $3.40, with 1,787,245 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 56.67% of the target price of $6.



ironSource Ltd. (IS) is +0.31 at $4.49, with 1,122,728 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IS is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.32 at $313.06, with 848,982 shares traded. This represents a 16.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.11 at $21.64, with 712,049 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.1499 at $10.75, with 400,807 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 79.63% of the target price of $13.5.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.17 at $10.39, with 330,427 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 207.8% of the target price of $5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.1 at $8.11, with 326,826 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 73.73% of the target price of $11.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.36 at $51.23, with 322,625 shares traded. C's current last sale is 85.38% of the target price of $60.

