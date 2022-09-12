Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 12, 2022 : TQQQ, HAL, SQQQ, GILD, VTYX, KR, CSX, META, KO, NIO, AMC, BSX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 40.82 to 12,629.11. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 43,863,176 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.24 at $30.08, with 4,144,551 shares traded. This represents a 41.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Halliburton Company (HAL) is +0.29 at $29.95, with 3,657,024 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HAL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.32 at $41.52, with 3,184,256 shares traded. This represents a 47.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is +0.21 at $65.49, with 3,122,371 shares traded. GILD's current last sale is 91.59% of the target price of $71.5.



Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) is +13.53 at $36.63, with 2,220,837 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.45. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VTYX is 19.983351; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Kroger Company (The) (KR) is -0.41 at $51.53, with 1,548,907 shares traded. KR's current last sale is 99.1% of the target price of $52.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $32.63, with 982,608 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is unchanged at $169.15, with 880,214 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.09 at $62.41, with 859,833 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.62 at $19.78, with 778,397 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.22 at $9.94, with 647,157 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 198.8% of the target price of $5.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is +0.17 at $43.11, with 530,236 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.