Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 11, 2020 : PTON, AAPL, KODK, TSLA, UL, NKLA, QQQ, SQQQ, NIO, IPOB, AZEK, GE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 87.15 to 11,241.27. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 17,555,597 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is +9.95 at $97.70, with 1,995,749 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PTON is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.24 at $114.73, with 1,687,836 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is +0.73 at $6.66, with 1,294,419 shares traded.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +12.78 at $384.12, with 1,216,554 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.14. TSLA's current last sale is 141.22% of the target price of $272.



Unilever PLC (UL) is +0.91 at $62.00, with 1,004,029 shares traded. UL's current last sale is 100% of the target price of $62.



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is -1.77 at $35.80, with 993,759 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 73.06% of the target price of $49.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.21 at $274.55, with 823,359 shares traded. This represents a 66.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.62 at $25.39, with 779,732 shares traded. This represents a 29.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.19 at $17.93, with 748,836 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 128.07% of the target price of $14.



Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB) is +0.99 at $13.40, with 465,093 shares traded.



The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is +0.35 at $34.50, with 355,415 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZEK is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.05 at $6.05, with 307,456 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

