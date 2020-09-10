Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 10, 2020 : TSLA, AAPL, NKLA, NIO, SQQQ, STSA, QQQ, BABA, NOK, WORK, CCL, GME

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 78.76 to 11,474.61. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 16,219,927 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +19.1499 at $385.43, with 2,048,110 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 141.7% of the target price of $272.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.98 at $119.30, with 1,733,063 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is -2.12 at $40.25, with 1,628,146 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 87.5% of the target price of $46.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.47 at $18.56, with 1,521,385 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 132.57% of the target price of $14.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.43 at $24.17, with 1,281,335 shares traded. This represents a 23.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (STSA) is -19.3598 at $3.98, with 1,049,314 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for STSA is in the "strong buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.52 at $279.40, with 1,028,663 shares traded. This represents a 69.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.2 at $273.35, with 603,927 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.4. BABA's current last sale is 94.26% of the target price of $290.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.0301 at $4.17, with 282,450 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 83.4% of the target price of $5.



Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is +0.24 at $25.48, with 264,070 shares traded. WORK's current last sale is 68.86% of the target price of $37.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.05 at $17.71, with 260,373 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 110.69% of the target price of $16.



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is -0.56 at $6.79, with 203,898 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 135.8% of the target price of $5.

