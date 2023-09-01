Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 1, 2023 : TLRY, SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, NIO, TSLL, PLTR, BEKE, QQQ, XPEV, VALE, AMC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 78.84 to 15,579.91. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 39,896,540 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.17 at $3.13, with 1,919,673 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 131.79% of the target price of $2.375.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.12 at $17.59, with 1,511,092 shares traded. This represents a 7.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.26 at $42.70, with 1,266,686 shares traded. This represents a 165.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.0203 at $258.06, with 1,172,957 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 98.31% of the target price of $262.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.16 at $10.43, with 1,084,779 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 69.53% of the target price of $15.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.02 at $16.50, with 904,576 shares traded. This represents a 255.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.04 at $15.02, with 624,972 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. PLTR's current last sale is 120.16% of the target price of $12.5.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +0.75 at $17.95, with 549,064 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.89 at $378.88, with 512,171 shares traded. This represents a 49.01% increase from its 52 Week Low.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.44 at $18.23, with 462,252 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 106.92% of the target price of $17.05.



VALE S.A. (VALE) is +0.27 at $13.44, with 318,928 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 81.45% of the target price of $16.5.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.19 at $12.74, with 239,873 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.47. AMC's current last sale is 73.86% of the target price of $17.25.

