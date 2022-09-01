Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 1, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, NVDA, QQQ, AZN, JZ, TRQ, CCL, BHP, NIO, NOK, APE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -101.2 to 12,170.83. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,425,382 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.61 at $27.20, with 4,666,335 shares traded. This represents a 27.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.95 at $46.34, with 4,076,674 shares traded. This represents a 64.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -6.64 at $144.30, with 2,086,882 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.09 at $297.18, with 1,287,341 shares traded. This represents a 10.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is -0.56 at $61.82, with 965,691 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZN is in the "buy range".



Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ) is +0.6001 at $6.39, with 872,415 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) is +3.57 at $31.04, with 651,645 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TRQ is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.1 at $9.36, with 584,702 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 69.33% of the target price of $13.5.



BHP Group Limited (BHP) is -0.82 at $50.57, with 458,292 shares traded. BHP's current last sale is 72.24% of the target price of $70.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.36 at $19.55, with 458,049 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/7/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.01 at $5.04, with 433,603 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (APE) is +0.12 at $5.02, with 373,296 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

