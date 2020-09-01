Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 1, 2020 : KODK, TSLA, AAPL, NIO, ZM, AAXJ, GNW, APM, SQQQ, NOK, CCL, DBI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 115.98 to 12,226.68. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 23,082,810 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is +3.15 at $9.13, with 8,486,939 shares traded.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +8.07 at $506.39, with 4,427,953 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +3.1 at $132.14, with 2,851,851 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.5 at $19.53, with 2,156,820 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 139.5% of the target price of $14.



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is +126.89 at $451.99, with 1,473,731 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ) is unchanged at $77.76, with 1,000,000 shares traded. This represents a 46.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) is +0.35 at $3.37, with 880,142 shares traded.



Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is +0.2698 at $2.30, with 802,525 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.69 at $20.66, with 719,739 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.02 at $4.88, with 473,309 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.29 at $16.19, with 418,190 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 101.19% of the target price of $16.



Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) is unchanged at $7.05, with 380,760 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.14. DBI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/3/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.86 per share, which represents a 48 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

