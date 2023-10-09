Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 9, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, MRTX, TSLA, KDP, PLTR, QQQ, IONQ, NIO, OXY, XPEV, WMT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -123.79 to 14,849.45. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 38,167,809 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.37 at $19.73, with 5,093,631 shares traded. This represents a 20.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.73 at $36.62, with 3,898,043 shares traded. This represents a 127.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) is -3.6 at $56.60, with 3,156,200 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MRTX is 10.794596; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.93 at $256.60, with 1,168,987 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 96.83% of the target price of $265.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is unchanged at $30.07, with 1,105,229 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.16 at $16.45, with 1,075,844 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 109.67% of the target price of $15.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.38 at $362.32, with 984,108 shares traded. This represents a 42.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.6 at $14.69, with 539,363 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 81.61% of the target price of $18.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.2 at $8.52, with 473,055 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 72.51% of the target price of $11.75.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is +2.15 at $63.55, with 333,690 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.18. OXY's current last sale is 90.79% of the target price of $70.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.8 at $17.36, with 325,890 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 101.82% of the target price of $17.05.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -0.91 at $155.50, with 323,910 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.