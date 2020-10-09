Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 9, 2020 : MVIS, GE, AMD, FCEL, GME, JE, NOK, ACB, XLNX, TLRY, AAPL, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 47.75 to 11,598.69. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 23,249,592 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) is +0.53 at $2.77, with 4,292,323 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MVIS is 7.146462; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.42 at $7.07, with 2,811,274 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -2.89 at $83.62, with 2,772,109 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.22 at $2.60, with 2,316,079 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 115.56% of the target price of $2.25.



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is -0.7 at $12.79, with 1,498,265 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.65. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Just Energy Group, Inc. (JE) is +1 at $6.60, with 1,142,751 shares traded. JE's current last sale is 6.67% of the target price of $99.009.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.1 at $4.05, with 974,037 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 78.64% of the target price of $5.15.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is +0.45 at $5.55, with 753,369 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 66.05% of the target price of $8.403.



Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) is +18.36 at $124.35, with 665,999 shares traded. XLNX's current last sale is 126.89% of the target price of $98.



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.28 at $6.43, with 610,244 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 86.31% of the target price of $7.45.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.3999 at $115.37, with 511,536 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.34 at $21.78, with 435,980 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 155.57% of the target price of $14.

