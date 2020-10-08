Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 8, 2020 : FCEL, CPSS, IBM, AAL, AAPL, TSLA, IO, NIO, SQQQ, BABA, GE, EV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 70.74 to 11,573.93. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 19,492,029 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.41 at $2.57, with 3,710,365 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 114.22% of the target price of $2.25.



Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) is +1.86 at $5.19, with 1,675,586 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CPSS is 37.907935; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is +13.59 at $137.66, with 1,553,034 shares traded. IBM's current last sale is 98.33% of the target price of $140.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.27 at $13.34, with 1,102,361 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 133.4% of the target price of $10.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.19 at $116.27, with 1,091,748 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +12.1606 at $437.46, with 933,633 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 145.82% of the target price of $300.



Ion Geophysical Corporation (IO) is +0.2 at $2.28, with 910,622 shares traded. IO's current last sale is 57% of the target price of $4.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.5 at $22.06, with 862,406 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 157.57% of the target price of $14.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.54 at $22.48, with 763,107 shares traded. This represents a 14.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.9 at $298.40, with 711,474 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.7. BABA's current last sale is 91.82% of the target price of $325.



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.0401 at $6.35, with 633,079 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) is +18.73 at $59.67, with 545,377 shares traded. EV's current last sale is 132.6% of the target price of $45.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.