Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 7, 2022 : TLRY, TQQQ, SQQQ, CGC, TWTR, LI, AMD, NIO, ATCO, CCL, CS, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -142.45 to 11,343.05. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,490,815 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is -0.04 at $3.86, with 9,310,151 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Tilray Acquires Breckenridge Distillery; Shares Gain



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.1397 at $21.87, with 4,455,391 shares traded. This represents a 13.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.28 at $53.25, with 2,866,781 shares traded. This represents a 89.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is -0.06 at $3.69, with 1,316,924 shares traded. CGC's current last sale is 139.77% of the target price of $2.64.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.14 at $49.25, with 883,064 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 109.44% of the target price of $45.



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is -0.4 at $20.55, with 851,470 shares traded. LI's current last sale is 50.12% of the target price of $41.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -3.39 at $64.46, with 810,638 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.13 at $14.64, with 754,484 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Atlas Corp. (ATCO) is +0.97 at $15.02, with 397,744 shares traded. ATCO's current last sale is 96.9% of the target price of $15.5.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.05 at $7.03, with 340,886 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 70.3% of the target price of $10.



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is +0.22 at $4.51, with 274,968 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 82% of the target price of $5.5.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.03 at $12.39, with 272,307 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.55. F's current last sale is 77.44% of the target price of $16.

