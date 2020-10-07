Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 7, 2020 : DKNG, AAL, AAPL, SQQQ, TLC, PLTR, NIO, GE, QQQ, MS, CCL, BA

Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 7, 2020

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 99.46 to 11,390.73. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 19,307,503 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is -4.72 at $52.06, with 5,109,931 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DKNG is in the "buy range".

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.48 at $13.01, with 1,859,035 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 130.1% of the target price of $10.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.32 at $114.48, with 1,513,851 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.6 at $23.70, with 1,282,013 shares traded. This represents a 21.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (TLC) is +3 at $7.40, with 1,190,001 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TLC is in the "strong buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.19 at $10.09, with 961,992 shares traded.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.45 at $21.12, with 731,078 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 150.86% of the target price of $14.

General Electric Company (GE) is +0.09 at $6.26, with 683,235 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.17 at $277.33, with 625,295 shares traded. This represents a 68.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Morgan Stanley (MS) is unchanged at $47.74, with 549,065 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.22. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MS is in the "buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.31 at $15.50, with 485,165 shares traded.CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/8/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -2.22 per share, which represents a 263 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Boeing Company (The) (BA) is +3.56 at $163.10, with 376,495 shares traded. BA's current last sale is 93.2% of the target price of $175.

