Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 6, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, RIVN, TSLA, TSLL, NOK, CSX, PLTR, PXD, XOM, HLN, LYG

October 06, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -133.41 to 14,589.81. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 48,496,524 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.08 at $20.29, with 3,518,074 shares traded. This represents a 23.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.16 at $35.72, with 3,123,666 shares traded. This represents a 121.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.33 at $17.94, with 1,628,752 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.2605 at $256.79, with 1,504,871 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 96.9% of the target price of $265.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.31 at $16.01, with 735,413 shares traded. This represents a 245.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.02 at $3.56, with 677,829 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $30.41, with 541,545 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.03 at $15.84, with 420,641 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 105.6% of the target price of $15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is +22.04 at $237.00, with 364,612 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $5.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PXD is in the "buy range".

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -3.29 at $105.70, with 268,408 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.33. XOM's current last sale is 84.56% of the target price of $125.

Haleon plc (HLN) is -0.1 at $8.27, with 260,865 shares traded. HLN's current last sale is 89.89% of the target price of $9.2.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) is +0.03 at $2.06, with 233,802 shares traded. LYG's current last sale is 71.03% of the target price of $2.9.

