Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 6, 2022 : TQQQ, AVAN, SQQQ, TWTR, QQQ, OKTA, SPRO, TSLA, CCL, CS, PINS, BP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 2.91 to 11,576.09. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,352,326 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.31 at $22.27, with 7,751,624 shares traded. This represents a 15.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Avanti Acquisition Corp. (AVAN) is +0.02 at $10.05, with 5,450,581 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.74 at $52.35, with 4,660,365 shares traded. This represents a 85.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -1.06 at $50.24, with 1,446,716 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 116.84% of the target price of $43.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.07 at $280.91, with 965,495 shares traded. This represents a 5.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Okta, Inc. (OKTA) is -1.1827 at $58.31, with 752,855 shares traded. OKTA's current last sale is 58.31% of the target price of $100.



Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) is +0.06 at $2.16, with 744,281 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPRO is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.41 at $238.40, with 736,914 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.11. TSLA's current last sale is 71.59% of the target price of $333.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.06 at $7.37, with 543,359 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 73.7% of the target price of $10.



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is +0.15 at $4.37, with 461,286 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 79.45% of the target price of $5.5.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +1.29 at $25.92, with 410,805 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 99.69% of the target price of $26.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is -0.87 at $30.51, with 349,422 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 85.94% of the target price of $35.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.