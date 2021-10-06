Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 6, 2021 : VYGR, PLTR, BP, SQQQ, AZN, ACWX, QQQ, KO, TQQQ, SNII, TJX, X

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -126.71 to 14,547.44. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 42,465,021 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) is +1.17 at $3.64, with 15,074,604 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +1.66 at $24.87, with 6,011,242 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 103.63% of the target price of $24.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is -0.25 at $28.17, with 4,267,952 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 97.14% of the target price of $29.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.2704 at $8.90, with 3,949,693 shares traded. This represents a 24.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is -0.93 at $58.96, with 2,588,387 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZN is in the "buy range".



iShares MSCI ACWI ex US Index Fund (ACWX) is -0.88 at $54.44, with 2,230,000 shares traded. This represents a 21.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.64 at $353.74, with 1,677,194 shares traded. This represents a 32.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.28 at $52.80, with 1,004,487 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -3.75 at $119.87, with 999,208 shares traded. This represents a 111.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (SNII) is +0.15 at $9.90, with 995,481 shares traded.



TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) is -0.51 at $64.60, with 839,979 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TJX is in the "buy range".



United States Steel Corporation (X) is -0.84 at $21.60, with 800,014 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.7. X's current last sale is 63.53% of the target price of $34.

