Pre-Market
IPOC

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 6, 2020 : IPOC, AXGT, AAPL, FCEL, NOK, SQQQ, QQQ, AAL, NIO, LTHM, CCL, BAC

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -40.69 to 11,468.37. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 14,825,954 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (IPOC) is -0.26 at $12.42, with 4,369,391 shares traded.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) is -0.4497 at $5.18, with 2,319,331 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AXGT is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.59 at $115.91, with 1,058,111 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.115 at $2.01, with 987,284 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 89.11% of the target price of $2.25.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.0501 at $3.98, with 585,804 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 77.28% of the target price of $5.15.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.2101 at $23.27, with 535,137 shares traded. This represents a 19.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.89 at $279.27, with 526,656 shares traded. This represents a 69.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.04 at $13.16, with 418,882 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 131.6% of the target price of $10.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.16 at $21.75, with 386,189 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 155.36% of the target price of $14.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) is +1.11 at $12.40, with 380,285 shares traded. LTHM's current last sale is 150.3% of the target price of $8.25.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.23 at $15.19, with 284,252 shares traded.CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/8/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -2.22 per share, which represents a 263 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.2399 at $24.86, with 257,870 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.44. BAC's current last sale is 92.07% of the target price of $27.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IPOC AXGT AAPL FCEL NOK SQQQ QQQ AAL NIO LTHM CCL BA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Explore Pre-Market

    Explore

    Most Popular