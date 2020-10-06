Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 6, 2020 : IPOC, AXGT, AAPL, FCEL, NOK, SQQQ, QQQ, AAL, NIO, LTHM, CCL, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -40.69 to 11,468.37. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 14,825,954 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (IPOC) is -0.26 at $12.42, with 4,369,391 shares traded.



Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) is -0.4497 at $5.18, with 2,319,331 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AXGT is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.59 at $115.91, with 1,058,111 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.115 at $2.01, with 987,284 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 89.11% of the target price of $2.25.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.0501 at $3.98, with 585,804 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 77.28% of the target price of $5.15.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.2101 at $23.27, with 535,137 shares traded. This represents a 19.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.89 at $279.27, with 526,656 shares traded. This represents a 69.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.04 at $13.16, with 418,882 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 131.6% of the target price of $10.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.16 at $21.75, with 386,189 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 155.36% of the target price of $14.



Livent Corporation (LTHM) is +1.11 at $12.40, with 380,285 shares traded. LTHM's current last sale is 150.3% of the target price of $8.25.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.23 at $15.19, with 284,252 shares traded.CCL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/8/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -2.22 per share, which represents a 263 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.2399 at $24.86, with 257,870 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.44. BAC's current last sale is 92.07% of the target price of $27.

