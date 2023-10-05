News & Insights

Pre-Market
SQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 5, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, RIVN, TSLA, FCX, HLN, ARRY, QQQ, PLTR, NEE, TGT, NIO

October 05, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -33.04 to 14,743.21. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,782,509 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.04 at $20.13, with 3,768,778 shares traded. This represents a 22.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.04 at $35.98, with 3,654,223 shares traded. This represents a 123.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -2.07 at $21.62, with 1,793,835 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.6225 at $261.78, with 1,291,211 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 98.79% of the target price of $265.

Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is +0.12 at $35.98, with 1,075,075 shares traded. FCX's current last sale is 80.85% of the target price of $44.5.

Haleon plc (HLN) is +0.0442 at $8.41, with 1,040,444 shares traded. HLN's current last sale is 91.46% of the target price of $9.2.

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) is -0.1 at $20.23, with 620,451 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ARRY is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.29 at $360.04, with 596,383 shares traded. This represents a 41.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.0494 at $15.78, with 471,583 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 105.2% of the target price of $15.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is -0.03 at $50.59, with 339,947 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".

Target Corporation (TGT) is +0.08 at $106.70, with 309,855 shares traded. TGT's current last sale is 75.67% of the target price of $141.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.08 at $8.75, with 277,226 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 68.63% of the target price of $12.75.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

SQQQ
TQQQ
RIVN
TSLA
FCX
HLN
ARRY
QQQ
PLTR
NEE
TGT
NI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.