Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 5, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, RIVN, TSLA, FCX, HLN, ARRY, QQQ, PLTR, NEE, TGT, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -33.04 to 14,743.21. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,782,509 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.04 at $20.13, with 3,768,778 shares traded. This represents a 22.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.04 at $35.98, with 3,654,223 shares traded. This represents a 123.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -2.07 at $21.62, with 1,793,835 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.6225 at $261.78, with 1,291,211 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 98.79% of the target price of $265.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is +0.12 at $35.98, with 1,075,075 shares traded. FCX's current last sale is 80.85% of the target price of $44.5.



Haleon plc (HLN) is +0.0442 at $8.41, with 1,040,444 shares traded. HLN's current last sale is 91.46% of the target price of $9.2.



Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) is -0.1 at $20.23, with 620,451 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ARRY is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.29 at $360.04, with 596,383 shares traded. This represents a 41.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.0494 at $15.78, with 471,583 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 105.2% of the target price of $15.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is -0.03 at $50.59, with 339,947 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".



Target Corporation (TGT) is +0.08 at $106.70, with 309,855 shares traded. TGT's current last sale is 75.67% of the target price of $141.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.08 at $8.75, with 277,226 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 68.63% of the target price of $12.75.

