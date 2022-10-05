Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 5, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TWTR, F, GM, TSLA, QQQ, CCL, XPEV, SNTI, AMD, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -110.1 to 11,472.44. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 25,799,872 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.71 at $21.87, with 7,178,261 shares traded. This represents a 13.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.6 at $53.26, with 5,959,006 shares traded. This represents a 89.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.55 at $51.45, with 2,048,812 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 119.65% of the target price of $43.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.11 at $12.47, with 1,261,420 shares traded. F's current last sale is 77.94% of the target price of $16.



General Motors Company (GM) is -0.81 at $34.99, with 1,246,358 shares traded. GM's current last sale is 65.4% of the target price of $53.5.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -5.22 at $244.22, with 977,944 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.11. TSLA's current last sale is 73.27% of the target price of $333.333.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.04 at $279.09, with 884,880 shares traded. This represents a 4.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.2 at $7.56, with 617,519 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 61.71% of the target price of $12.25.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.38 at $11.60, with 559,702 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



Senti Biosciences, Inc. (SNTI) is -0.83 at $4.31, with 523,212 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNTI is in the "strong buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.91 at $66.99, with 455,931 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.09 at $16.82, with 445,986 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

