Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 5, 2021 : SQQQ, RIDE, AMPY, APA, WISH, QQQ, OXY, TQQQ, TISI, NOK, FTI, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 58.45 to 14,530.57. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 17,463,076 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.1 at $8.90, with 1,339,263 shares traded. This represents a 24.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is -0.41 at $5.44, with 1,211,034 shares traded. RIDE's current last sale is 72.53% of the target price of $7.5.



MIDSTATES PETROLEUM COMPANY, INC. (AMPY) is +0.19 at $3.42, with 1,131,683 shares traded.



APA Corporation (APA) is +0.51 at $22.57, with 837,637 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APA is in the "buy range".



ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is -0.01 at $4.84, with 836,688 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.35 at $353.97, with 822,713 shares traded. This represents a 32.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is +0.64 at $32.45, with 809,450 shares traded. OXY's current last sale is 104.68% of the target price of $31.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.22 at $120.26, with 692,456 shares traded. This represents a 111.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Team, Inc. (TISI) is +0.47 at $3.71, with 644,680 shares traded.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.12 at $5.59, with 395,185 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 75.54% of the target price of $7.4.



TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is +0.02 at $7.93, with 294,300 shares traded. FTI's current last sale is 68.96% of the target price of $11.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.21 at $33.61, with 281,738 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.