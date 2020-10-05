Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 5, 2020 : CRVS, VOD, AAPL, IMGN, NIO, QQQ, DKNG, XPEV, NOK, T, PLTR, LAC
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 70.65 to 11,326.34. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,434,270 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) is +2.09 at $6.16, with 6,748,196 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRVS is in the "strong buy range".
Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) is +0.59 at $14.05, with 2,019,264 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VOD is in the "buy range".
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.93 at $113.95, with 1,233,403 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) is +0.81 at $4.68, with 1,173,585 shares traded. IMGN's current last sale is 98.53% of the target price of $4.75.
NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.47 at $21.65, with 1,095,438 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 154.64% of the target price of $14.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.74 at $276.05, with 1,039,225 shares traded. This represents a 67.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.
DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is -2.68 at $61.10, with 974,163 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.41 at $19.60, with 755,650 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "strong buy range".
Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.1298 at $3.95, with 690,955 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 79% of the target price of $5.
AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.12 at $28.56, with 619,458 shares traded. T's current last sale is 84% of the target price of $34.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.17 at $9.37, with 441,284 shares traded.
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +1.28 at $15.98, with 419,834 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore Pre-MarketExplore
Most Popular
- Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 1, 2020 : SLDB, PLTR, BBBY, SQQQ, NIO, NKLA, AAPL, ADES, CPE, F, GNW, NOK
- Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 1, 2020 : PEP, STZ, CAG, BBBY
- Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 29, 2020 : INFO, MKC, ANGO
- Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 28, 2020 : INO, AAPL, SQQQ, BMY~, AAL, MOBL, TSLA, NIO, CCL, GE, LAC, SPCE