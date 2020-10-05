Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 5, 2020 : CRVS, VOD, AAPL, IMGN, NIO, QQQ, DKNG, XPEV, NOK, T, PLTR, LAC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 70.65 to 11,326.34. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,434,270 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) is +2.09 at $6.16, with 6,748,196 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRVS is in the "strong buy range".



Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) is +0.59 at $14.05, with 2,019,264 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VOD is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.93 at $113.95, with 1,233,403 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) is +0.81 at $4.68, with 1,173,585 shares traded. IMGN's current last sale is 98.53% of the target price of $4.75.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.47 at $21.65, with 1,095,438 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 154.64% of the target price of $14.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.74 at $276.05, with 1,039,225 shares traded. This represents a 67.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is -2.68 at $61.10, with 974,163 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.41 at $19.60, with 755,650 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "strong buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.1298 at $3.95, with 690,955 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 79% of the target price of $5.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.12 at $28.56, with 619,458 shares traded. T's current last sale is 84% of the target price of $34.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.17 at $9.37, with 441,284 shares traded.



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +1.28 at $15.98, with 419,834 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

